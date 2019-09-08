There are plenty of movies out right now such as The Lion King or the recently released IT: Chapter 2, however, movie buffs can now also be excited about the official Birds of Prey teaser. The teaser doesn’t tell us much about the Harley Quinn-themed movie, however, we do get a sneak peek at the actors such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee, Smollett-Bell, and more playing their roles. The teaser also shows Harley Quinn popping several red balloons in reference to the new IT sequel.

Margot Robbie, who will be playing Harley Quinn, was the one who pitched the idea of the movie in the first place. She felt that there weren’t any “girl gangs” in movies, especially action movies. "I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends,’” said Robbie. “Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang.”

Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn is the full name of the movie in an attempt to make it sound less serious, according to Margot Robbie, and it is set to release on February 7th, 2020.

