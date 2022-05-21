Harlem's Dub Aura Drops "This One Is On Me" Album Featuring Dapper Dan, Jim Jones, Dave East & More

New York has produced no shortage of hip-hop legends over the years, from the A$AP Mob and the Diplomats to Big L and Black Rob, but that's not stopped Dub Aura – who just dropped off a new 12-track record – from coming in with his head held high, eager to make a name for himself among greatness.

The project is called This One Is On Me, and includes appearances from the likes of Dapper Dan, Jim Jones, Dave East, Lady London, and Remo The Hitmaker, among others.

"I spent all of my life in Harlem," the rising star revealed to HipHopDX during a sitdown ahead of his album's arrival. "It taught me about flamboyance, hustling and confidence. It pushed me to focus on my intentions, which is to be who I am authentically at all times."

For Dub, music is more than just a career – it's a form of therapy. "When I was younger hanging out and doing cyphers with A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Teyana Taylor and others, I was writing raps that I thought the people would like. Now it’s become a form of therapy," he shared.

"I speak what’s real to me. I speak with intention, I speak knowing where I’m going and where I see myself. I understand you can’t rap forever, so when someone looks back at your discography, what are you really saying?"

Stream This One Is On Me on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what your favourite feature is in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Rap Royalty (Narration By Dapper Dan)

2. This One Is On Me

3. New Ways (feat. Jim Jones)

4. The Anthem

5. Ain't A Thing (feat. Remo the Hitmaker)

6. Meech For President (feat. Dave East)

7. I Don't Like You (feat. Lady London, Justin Aura, & TM)

8. Baccarat Aroma

9. I Need You

10. The Compound (feat. Justin Aura, TM, & Grand)

11. Mass On Sunday

12. Fly Forever (feat. Kalipop)

[Via]