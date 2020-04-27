Hardo Traps To The Fullest On "Days Inn"

A little while back, Pittsburgh's own Hardo came through with his brand new album Days Inn (stylized as Days End), his first since 2018's The Fame Or Feds Story. This time, he's brought out the big guns, lining up J.I.D, Tay Keith, Sada Baby, Bandhunta Izzy, Peewee Longway, Chevy Woods, and more. On the production side of things, the album features beats from Pyrex, Sak Go Crazy, Christo, E. Dan, Tay Keith, DrellOnTheTrack, among others -- suffice it to say, the instrumentals hit hard.

Off the bat, Hardo comes out swinging on "Long Way Trappin," but not before striking an introspective tone on the introductory "D.i.E." Dreamville fans will be pleased to catch a J.I.D. feature on the absolutely incendiary "Hurry Up & Buy," while those on the hunt for Tay Keith will not leave disappointed. The smooth "Devil On Laketon" showcases some of his versatility, while the penultimate track "G Me" finds him exploring melodic territory. Be sure to check out Days Inn if you're seeking some bonafide trap music, and look for Hardo to continue to evolve as an artist -- what are your thoughts on this album?