mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hardo Taps Pooh Shiesty & Deezlee For "Murda Boyz (Remix)"

Mitch Findlay
May 18, 2021 15:54
252 Views
30
0
Universal Music GroupUniversal Music Group
Universal Music Group

Murda Boyz (Remix)
Hardo Feat. Pooh Shiesty & Deezlee

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With a DJ Drama-hosted mixtape en route, Hardo unites with Pooh Shiesty and Deezlee for a hard-hitting remix of "Murda Boyz."


Pittsburgh's own Hardo has come through with another new single from his upcoming DJ Drama-hosted mixtape Fame or Feds 3, teaming up with 1017 breakout star Pooh Shiesty and Deezlee for a remix of "Murda Boyz."

Once again taking to a sinister beat from Stevi B and Stoney, Hardo doesn't exactly change much where his verse is concerned, opting to keep the same contribution as the original. Still, the Remix feels different enough thanks to its supporting cast, both of whom deliver exactly what the track title promises. Riding his momentum is Pooh Shiesty, who keeps that Shiesty Season spirit alive for the second verse. "When we beefin' I don't sleep unless I'm creepin' in your tree," he warns. "Hopping out with Dracos and those 223s." 

Be sure to keep an eye out for Hardo's upcoming Fame or Feds 3 with DJ Drama, coming soon. We've already seen this new installment of "Murda Boyz," as well as the recently released "Nothin To Me" with Peewee Longway and Doe Boy. Are you excited to see what Hardo has been cooking up?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fast forward, now it's big backwoods inside his weed
Place your order, you can get that work from me or Tee Da Pee
When we beefin' I don't sleep unless I'm creepin' in your tree,
Hopping out with Dracos and those 223

Hardo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  252
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Hardo Pooh Shiesty Deezlee
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hardo Taps Pooh Shiesty & Deezlee For "Murda Boyz (Remix)"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject