Hardo Taps Pooh Shiesty & Deezlee For "Murda Boyz (Remix)"

Pittsburgh's own Hardo has come through with another new single from his upcoming DJ Drama-hosted mixtape Fame or Feds 3, teaming up with 1017 breakout star Pooh Shiesty and Deezlee for a remix of "Murda Boyz."

Once again taking to a sinister beat from Stevi B and Stoney, Hardo doesn't exactly change much where his verse is concerned, opting to keep the same contribution as the original. Still, the Remix feels different enough thanks to its supporting cast, both of whom deliver exactly what the track title promises. Riding his momentum is Pooh Shiesty, who keeps that Shiesty Season spirit alive for the second verse. "When we beefin' I don't sleep unless I'm creepin' in your tree," he warns. "Hopping out with Dracos and those 223s."

Be sure to keep an eye out for Hardo's upcoming Fame or Feds 3 with DJ Drama, coming soon. We've already seen this new installment of "Murda Boyz," as well as the recently released "Nothin To Me" with Peewee Longway and Doe Boy. Are you excited to see what Hardo has been cooking up?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fast forward, now it's big backwoods inside his weed

Place your order, you can get that work from me or Tee Da Pee

When we beefin' I don't sleep unless I'm creepin' in your tree,

Hopping out with Dracos and those 223