Is there anything better than some hot, spicy, mouth-watering chicken wings? Whether they're joining you for fight night, in the middle of the table at the bar table with your boys, or if you're just chowing down on some wings dolo, chicken wings are seriously the best. All parts of the chicken deserve some love but today has been set up for us to enjoy the best wings the world has to offer. That's right, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and there's only one way to celebrate: by eating some wings!

If you've been waiting for today since last July, or if you just found out about National Chicken Wing Day (gotta get you on game for next year...) then we've got the right list for you. Most of your favourite spots are introducing special pricing for today only, encouraging patrons to stop by and enjoy some wings on this beautiful Monday. Whether you're a Buffalo Wild Wings kind of dude/tte or you prefer that good-good from Popeyes, take a look at all the specials below, courtesy of Uproxx.



Monika Graff/Getty Images

Buffalo Wild Wings — For dine-in guests only, receive a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium, or large order of wings.

The Buffalo Spot — Five-piece orders of free bone-in wings between 3-5 p.m.

East Coast Wings + Grill — 75¢ bone-in wings and 65¢ boneless wings all day long.

Hurricane Grill & Wings — All-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 all day.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza — Six-piece wing order for free with the purchase of any large speciality pizza. Promo code: 170476.

Pluckers — 75¢ classic wings with a minimum purchase of 10 wings.

TGI Fridays — All-you-can-eat boneless wings for just $12 until August 4.

Hooters — All-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 all day.

Popeyes — $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers.

Quaker Steak & Lube — All-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wingstop — Five free boneless or traditional wings with any wings purchase all day long.

Wing Zone — 16 boneless or classic wings for just $10 using promo code 2180.