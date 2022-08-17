It's been well over two decades since Adam Sandler appeared in Happy Gilmore, but the actor hasn't forgotten about the classic film and he certainly didn't miss an opportunity to shoutout a pro golfer by the name of Will Zalatoris who just so happens to resemble the actor's on-screen caddy, played by Jared Van Snellenberg.

The Grown Ups star first shouted out the athlete on Twitter last April, sharing photos of him out on the course alongside Gilmore's assistant. "Have fun today young man," he wrote at the time. "Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud."

Zalatoris got wind of the post and jokingly shot back, "If you're ever in need of a [caddy] again let me know. I'll be better this time. I'm always available for you, Mr. Gilmore."

Over a year later, on August 14th, the 26-year-old won his first PGA Tour event, which took place in Memphis, Tennesse at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Upon hearing the good news, Sandler couldn't resist sending out a congratulatory tweet to his internet friend.

"Congrats Will!" he wrote above stills from Happy Gilmore and photos taken at the tournament. "I'm happy for you! Happy's happy for you! Enjoy it all!"

As The New York Post reports, the 1996 film stars Sandler as an ex-hockey player who picks up golfing, eventually joining a pro tour in order to earn some cash in hopes of saving his grandmother's house.

2021 marked the Dennis Dugan-directed project's 25th anniversary – revisit the trailer below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

