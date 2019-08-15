Today would’ve been Nipsey Hussle’s 34th birthday if he were still with us. Although he passed away at such a young age, he left us with a copious amount of music to ride to, even if he technically only has one studio album to his name. He had a groundbreaking mixtape run early on in his career that included the sales of the limited edition physical copies of Crenshaw and Mailbox Money at $100 and $1000 per copy, respectively.

Nipsey first came on the scene with “Hussle In The House” but over the years as hip-hop evolved, he still managed to stay rooted in the sound of West Coast. As we commemorate the life of Nipsey Hussle, we look back on his lengthy discography and all of the hits he made. We’ve curated some of our favorite cuts that he’s dropped the Bullet Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 1 era all the way to Victory Lap for the ultimate Nipsey Hussle playlist.



R.I.P. Nip!