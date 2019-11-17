This weekend at the Adult Swim Festival, MF Doom made an unprecedented appearance--sort of.

It was during Flying Lotus' set that the longstanding collaborator of DOOM announced to the crowd that he'd be bringing on a special guest. A figure who certainly looked the part appeared onstage and began performing along to DOOM and Madlib's "Accordion" track. Fans would soon be met with disappointment, however, when FlyLo removed the mask to reveal comedian Hannibal Buress.

Of course, the stunt is reminiscent of the days when MF DOOM himself would reportedly send imposters to take his place at shows, leaving his doubles to contend with the wrath of the crowd once the jig was uncovered.

"Everything that we do is villain style," DOOM would tell Rolling Stone of the stunt in a March 2009 interview. "Everybody has the right to get it or not get it. Once I throw it out, it’s there for interpretation...I tell you one thing: People are asking more now for live shows and I’m charging more, so it must’ve worked somewhere."

Hannibal also indulged in a doppelganger earlier this year when he sent lookalike of his won to crash the red carpet of the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere because he couldn't make it.