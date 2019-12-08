Comedian Hannibal Buress is launching his own music festival titled "Isola Fest." T-Pain, Open Mike Eagle, Flying Lotus and more are all scheduled to perform for the festival in Isola, Mississipi from December 13-15.

As for the seemingly odd choice of location, Buress says on his website, "My mother’s side of the family is from a small town called Isola, MS. Isola is literally short for Isolation. It’s a small town that used to be overrun by gigantic catfish but eventually human regained power and took over. The catfish shrank to a reasonable size. Now it’s very quiet. It’s where they invented quiet. There’s never any noise."

In a statement, he also jokes that he promises the festival will not end up like Fyre Festival, as odd as it sounds: “I know this sounds like some Fyre Festival part 2 type situation but we have things pretty much in order. Our sandwiches are just as equally trash as theirs though. Some things you just can’t control. This is the town my mother’s side of the family is from. My cousin owns a venue called Playaz Palace so I’m getting a deal on these nights. The lineup is gonna be great. T-Pain, Flying Lotus, Open Mike Eagle, Eryn Allen Kane, Serengeti, and Khris Royal are all performing. It’s going to be a great time.”

You can get tickets now on Buress's website, starting at $30.