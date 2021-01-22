When people think of some of the best players in the history of baseball, Hank Aaron is always at the top of the list. In the eyes of many, he is the true home run king, considering the allegations that have been leveled against the likes of Barry Bonds. At 755 home runs, Aaron is second on the all-time list and he achieved his record during a time when many were unhappy to see a black man nearing a record originally set by the likes of Babe Ruth. Unfortunately, Aaron, a legend of the game, passed away today at the age of 86.

During the early stages of Aaron's career with the then Milwaukee Braves in 1957, Aaron was able to win his first and only World Series in a season where he notched 44 home runs. Over the course of his career, Aaron would show tremendous consistency at the plate, which went on for his 23 years in the Majors. He was 42 years old at the time of his retirement in 1976 and as soon as he left the game, it was clear he would be headed to the Hall Of Fame.

Following the news of his passing, many took to social media to pay their respects and offer up some perspective on how truly special his career was. You can see some of those comments, below. Rest in peace to a legend.