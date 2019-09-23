H&M has encountered another reason for people to lash out at the clothing company. After a new collection of back to school offerings for youth hit the web with young models showing off the colourful offerings for the new season, people couldn't help but call out H&M for the hairstyle of a young black girl. In the photo seen below, the girl is wearing a hoodie and her short hair is tied back in a ponytail.

Some people have an issue with the look of her ponytail, claiming that it could have used some assistance of a professional hairstylist. "H&M needs to quit it....all these girls' heads look a piping hot ass mess like 3pm after the school let out who on the set of this international photoshoot was like "tell hair & makeup to go home for the day...we've got this from here,"" one Twitter user questioned.

Another group of people on Twitter don't see the issue with the girls natural hair style. "To the young girl featured here, you look absolutely fantastic, and congratulations on getting this modelling gig! I wish you every success. To those of you criticising the appearance of her natural hair, shame on you. Really," another user added.

H&M has responded to the banter, simply stating: "We truly believe that all kids should be allowed to be kids. The school aged kids who model for us come to the photo studio in the afternoon after school and we aim for a natural look which reflects that."

Peep more reactions below and let us know what you think.