Hamza Delivers The Deluxe Edition Of His Impressive "Paradise" LP

Hamza's back for another round of hors d'oeuvre. On Friday, the Belgian rapper bolstered his Paradise LP with 8 additional songs, including two previously unheard collaborations with A.CHAL and Parisian supergroup 13 Block. Upon its (original) release in March, Paradise was described by Hamza as the closest he'd come to retracing his incipient steps in 2013.

In spite of the bravado embedded in his lyrics, Hamza is generally noted for his mellow demeanor; distinguished by the episodic manner he constructs his songs. If you're looking for a crash course in French-language hip-hop, this is as a good a place to start as any on the open channels.

Paradise (Deluxe)

1. Le Même Sort

2. Paradise

3. Validé

4. HS (feat. SCH)

5. Sometimes

6. Audemars S**t

7. Dale x Love Therapy (feat. Aya Nakamura)

8. Deep Inside

9. Addiction

10. Henny Me Noie

11. 50X

12. Blue Crystal

13. Mac & Cheese

14. Gynéco

15. Galerie

16. Meilleur

17. Minuit 13 (feat. Christine and the Queens & Oxmo Puccino)

18. Snakes

19. Clic clac (feat. 13 Block)

20. Céline

21. Stick

22. Aquafina

23. Goat

24. Madonna (feat. A.CHAL)

25. Yin Yang