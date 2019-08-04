Hamza Delivers The Deluxe Edition Of His Impressive "Paradise" LP

Hamza's back for another round of hors d'oeuvre. On Friday, the Belgian rapper bolstered his Paradise LP with 8 additional songs, including two previously unheard collaborations with A.CHAL and Parisian supergroup 13 Block. Upon its (original) release in March, Paradise was described by Hamza as the closest he'd come to retracing his incipient steps in 2013.
In spite of the bravado embedded in his lyrics, Hamza is generally noted for his mellow demeanor; distinguished by the episodic manner he constructs his songs. If you're looking for a crash course in French-language hip-hop, this is as a good a place to start as any on the open channels.
Paradise (Deluxe)
1. Le Même Sort
2. Paradise
3. Validé
4. HS (feat. SCH)
5. Sometimes
6. Audemars S**t
7. Dale x Love Therapy (feat. Aya Nakamura)
8. Deep Inside
9. Addiction
10. Henny Me Noie
11. 50X
12. Blue Crystal
13. Mac & Cheese
14. Gynéco
15. Galerie
16. Meilleur
17. Minuit 13 (feat. Christine and the Queens & Oxmo Puccino)
18. Snakes
19. Clic clac (feat. 13 Block)
20. Céline
21. Stick
22. Aquafina
23. Goat
24. Madonna (feat. A.CHAL)
25. Yin Yang