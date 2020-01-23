When Pitchfork released its review of Lizzo's Cuz I Love You album the singer followed up with just one message. “PEOPLE WHO ‘REVIEW’ ALBUMS AND DON'T MAKE MUSIC THEMSELVES SHOULD BE UNEMPLOYED,” she wrote on one since-deleted tweet. Now that Halsey's Manic album has been released to the masses, the publication has released a review about her project as well. However, Hasley's response was more of an issue since her charged words were unintentionally in reference to 9/11.



Pitchfork sent out a tweet with a snippet of their review of her album. "Too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride,” the tweet read. While we understand that the statement may have been hard for Halsey to read since she put so much in her tape if she had only thought about her response one time over she wouldn't have had to release an apology. "Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already,” she wrote.

The Pitchfork offices are in the One World Trade Center building in New York, where 9/11 happened.

Once Halsey got word, she deleted her tweet and then followed up with an apology that she also deleted. “ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding," she wrote.

