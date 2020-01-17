Halsey's Pop-Heavy "Manic" Features Alanis Morissette, SUGA, BTS, & Dominic Fike

There's never been a hesitation for Halsey when it comes to using her music as a form of therapy. The 25-year-old has been open and honest with her emotional and mental health struggles, and with Manic, she's crafted a record that she believes reflects what she experiences internally on a daily basis.

Halsey's love life has taken center stage, from her romance with rapper G-Eazy, to her relationship with UK rocker Yungblud, and now to the rumors that she's with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters. There are a few lovesick singles on Manic, but she made it clear that her romances aren't the main focus. "This whole album isn’t about Gerald,” she said of G-Eazy. "A lot of it is a reconnaissance of things I never got to work through because I was 19 and I was Halsey. I didn't have time for self-care because I had to be composed. And I got too composed —that was part of the problem.”

”My personal life is a disaster,” Halsey told Zane Lowe. “I’m impulsive, uncensored, leading with emotion rather than logic, zipping all over the place like, ‘What if this song sounded like The Beach Boys? What if six of them don't have any drums?’” Check out Halsey's pop-heavy Manic with features from Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette, SUGA, and BTS.

Tracklist

1. Ashley

2. clementine

3. Graveyard

4. You should be sad

5. Forever ... (is a long time)

6. Dominic's Interlude with Dominic Fike

7. I HATE EVERYBODY

8. 3am

9. Without Me

10. Finally // beautiful stranger

11. Alanis' Interlude with Alanis Morissette

12. killing boys

13. SUGA's Interlude with SUGA & BTS

14. More

15. Still Learning

16. 929