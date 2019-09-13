While Halsey has moved on from her ex G-Eazy with British rocker Yungblud and G-Eazy has also moved on with his new model girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum, there's no doubt that the former couple's time spent together will still be expressed in their music. Halsey was most recently featured on Post Malone's latest album Hollywood's Bleeding and her verse on "Die For Me" had fans losing their minds for how obvious it was that she was talking about her ex.

Halsey has since released her own single coming off her upcoming album Manic and the storyline of the tune resembles what her relationship with the "No Limit" rapper was like. "Graveyard" hears Halsey sing about how deep in love she was with someone and would have followed them into the darkest moments because she loved them so much.

They say I may be making a mistake

I woulda followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down all your darkest roads

I woulda followed all the way to the graveyard

While the G-Eazy theory is a strong one, some fans think the lyrics pertain to Halsey talking about her self and the re-awakening of Ashley, her given name.

Listen to the new track below and let us know what you guys think.