Halsey's set to drop off her third studio album Manic at the beginning of next year and has already released a couple of singles, "Without Me" and "Graveyard," to get fans pumped for its full arrival. The 24-year-old singer was present at this past weekend's Emmy Awards and took the stage to sing her heart out in tribute to the fallen stars of television. Instead of singing a song by yours truly, Halsey showcased her versatility behind the mic with a cover of Cyndi Lauper's 1983 hit "Time After Time."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Seen on stage with a mic and a pianist, Halsey sang softly as photos of Stan Lee, Luke Perry, Penny Marshall, John Singleton and many more took over the screen above her. Her performance was one that hit the hearts of many as fans shared nothing but kind words about Halsey's set online.

"Halsey performed time after time by Cyndi Lauper at the Emmy wards [sic] and it was the most angelic thing I’ve ever heard. I couldn’t be more proud," one fan tweeted, while another added, "Halsey is KILLING it right now performing the in memoriam segment at the #emmys 😭😭."

Peep the full performance below.