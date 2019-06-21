Halsey recently had the honor of appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, but, as you know, it doesn't take much to inspire some pretty intense reactions on the net, and her appearance in the photo has certainly been raising some eyebrows. Fans could instantly see a change in the singer, as she rocked an uncharacteristic short-and-curly hairdo, as well as unshaven armpits. Now though there's been a looong history of women deciding to do without the removal of their body hair, the trend really took off a couple of years back when celebrities such as Miley Cyrus famously (and shamelessly) started rocking their armpit hair, as a stance against societal standards for female beauty. So that detail of the photo hasn't received much backlash, but the internet is quick to pick up on anything, and this time it's Halsey's natural hair and her "darker" looking skin tone.

The “Without Me” singer shared the cover of Rolling Stone‘s “Hot Issue” with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, in which she appears unlike what we've seen in the part from her. Wearing an off-white tank top, she loops her thumbs underneath the straps on either side of her head, proudly displaying her hairy underarms.“EXCUSE ME THE ARMPIT STUBBLE?!?!?! I’M SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” wrote one commenter, while another applauded her au naturel look. “Weird side note but I appreciate that they didn’t edit your underarms and that you have your natural hair. Keepin it 100.”

But, *insert quote about opinions, and ass holes, and ass holes with opinions* some were actually struck with the dissimilar look, pointing out that her skin tone appeared darker than before. “Why does Halsey look black here? Who changed her looks and skin colour? She usually doe[s] not look like this!” wrote one comment, while another added, “I was shocked honestly to see a brown Halsey.” Another comment read: “When I saw her on ‘SNL” she was white and blonde. This doesn’t look like the same person.” (It should be noted though, that Halsey is biracial).

David Becker/Getty Images

Stars like Demi Lovato And Zara Larsson took to commenting on the picture in support of Halsey though, praising the star for her raw and unedited picture.