Months ago, Halsey took to Instagram to share her pronouns: she/they. The singer reportedly later explained the decision. "For those asking RE: my updated Instagram bio, I am happy with either pronouns," she said at the time. "The inclusion of ‘they,' in addition to ‘she,' feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best."

While both "she" and "they" are acceptable to Halsey, an issue regarding pronouns arose following Allure's recent cover feature interview with the Popstar. After it was released, Halsey took to Twitter to call out the magazine for only using "she/her" pronouns throughout.



"Hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article," Halsey wrote in a since-deleted tweet. During their interview, the singer also spoke about being a "White passing" biracial person.

“A lot of people try to write off a lot of my experiences because I present white,” Halsey told Allure. “No matter how many tears I’ve shed because I’m not connecting with my family or my culture in a way that I would like too, or because the waitress thinks I’m the babysitter when I go out with my family, none of that would compare to the tears that I would shed for presenting phenotypically Black and the disadvantages and the violence that I would face because of that.”

However, Halsey didn't appreciate how her comments about her background were presented in the article or on social media. "Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent," they said. "[And] Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do f*cking better...?"

Later, Halsey tweeted that they would no longer do press because of this latest experience. Check it out below.

