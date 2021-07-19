In a post shared Monday morning, singer Halsey announced the birth of her baby boy with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Halsey dreamily gazed at her beau while he admired their newborn son. She captioned the heartwarming share with, "gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021."

The new parents were longtime friends for over four years before beginning to date in October of last year, according to Halsey’s July cover story for Allure.

The “Without Me” singer rejoiced at the birth of her “rainbow baby” — a child born after the mother has previously suffered a miscarriage. Halsey opened up about her traumatic post-performance 2015 miscarriage on the daytime TV show The Doctors in 2018.

Motherhood and her past struggles with the subject have proved to be an inspiration for Halsey’s upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. In an album announcement on her Instagram, the star stated, "this album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

Halsey not only shocked fans with her album announcement but her edgy cover art for the project as well. Reminiscent of a medieval painting, the 26-year-old sits on a gaudy throne with her breast exposed and a baby on her lap. Halsey hailed the image choice as "reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will be released on August 27.

