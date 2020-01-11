Halsey Straddles Horse Naked In "You Should Be Sad" Visuals

Getting "Wrecking Ball" flashbacks.

Halsey dropped her new single, "You Should Be Sad," on Thursday, a post-break-up-clarity anthem that strives to drag the hell out of the singer's ex, G-Eazy, for his incompetence as a boyfriend. The track was accompanied by some Western-themed visuals, and it's safe to say that Halsey bares it all on this one. At the beginning of the video, she can be seen entering a barnyard club in tiny booty shorts and an even tinier leather, studded bra. Donning a cowboy hat and boots, Halsey shows off her line dancing skills at the hoedown, before getting caught in a pile of hay and writhing bodies.

Halsey rocks various outfits in these visuals, including an homage to Shania Twain's leopard-print velour two-piece outfit from the music video for her 1997 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much." The most shocking and bold look is shown near the end of the video, when Halsey appears in a long blonde wig on top of a white horse, completely naked. The image is reminiscent of Miley Cyrus' infamous visuals for her 2013 song, "Wrecking Ball," in which she notoriously swung back and forth on an actual wrecking ball in the nude. Halsey's third studio album, Manic, drops next Friday, January 17th. This will be her first release since 2017's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.