Halsey Shares "SUGA's Interlude" Ft. BTS's SUGA Rapping In Korean

Halsey is showing various sides of herself on her forthcoming album Manic, a project that the singer has announced will be released in January 2020. On Friday, Halsey dropped off two vastly different singles: "Finally // beautiful stranger" and "SUGA's Interlude." The latter is named after SUGA from BTS, an artist who just happens to be featured on the track.

Well, to call Suga a "feature" is strange, considering he does most of the heavy lifting on the song while Halsey sweetly belts out the chorus. SUGA raps most of the poetic track in Korean with bars like (loosely translated): "The dawn before sunrise is darker than anything / But never forget the stars you hope for only appear in the dark" and "This wandering, with only blueness inside my head / Self-loathing and pride live in my heart / I was full of dreams, then I grew and made all of it come true." Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I been trying all my life

To separate the time (Hey)

In between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah (Hey)

I wonder what's in store

If I don't love it anymore (Hey)

Stuck between the having it all

And giving it up, yeah