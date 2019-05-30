After news of Halsey paying for a fan's speeding ticket that was blasting her song "Nightmare" when getting pulled over, we all know that Halsey has a sympathetic side to her. Latest news shows that that sympathy extends to insects too, since the "Without Me" songstress took to Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of a broken toe she incurred while trying to save a butterfly.

"I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead," the 34-year-old wrote. "I have alien feet I know," continued the Los-Angeles singer, "I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts." There was no mention of exactly where this "jungle" was or why Halsey was there - and whether her boyfriend, Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, was there with her - but she was likely on vacation as she seemed to be in good spirits. "Catch me hobbling around!" she joked on her Instagram caption. Some users took to the platform to express their concern to the singer that some foot-fetishists may be "[saving] your foot pic," but Halsey seemed unphased, replying with, "if people r jerking off to my broken toe, what can I really do about it."

Halsey was feeling a different kind of pain during her emotional performance of her song "Without Me" at the Billboard Music Awards at the start of the month though. She previously told Zane Lowe of the song. "It kind of gave me like an existential crisis as an artist a little bit, because I’ve prided myself on being an artist who’s authentic and writes about her life and all that stuff. And then when I made this and I felt just how bad it hurt.”