Halsey Releases Lead Single "Graveyard" From Forthcoming Album "Maniac"

It was way back in the Spring when singer Halsey revealed that she was working on her forthcoming project, and now she's finally released its lead single, "Graveyard." Halsey shared that her next album, Maniac, will be released in January 2020 and debuted "Graveyard" at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week show days ago. Halsey has delivered a unique visual that accompanied the single that shows Halsey painting a large self-portrait of her face in a timelapse video.

She initially live-streamed herself creating the artwork with the announcement of "Graveyard"'s Friday release. She recently spoke with Rolling Stone about Maniac, sharing that it's "the first I’ve ever written manic." Fans can expect a little bit of everything on the record, as Halsey describes it as “hip-hop, rock, country, f*cking everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the f*ck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it."

Quotable Lyrics

It's crazy when

The thing you love the most is the detriment

Let that sink in

You can think again

When the hand you wanna hold is a weapon and

You're nothin' but skin