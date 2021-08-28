Halsey Impresses With New Direction On "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"

Ever since their introduction into the music industry, Halsey has been making some unique pop songs that polarize music listeners. While the artist sure does have a lot of supporters, there have been various doubters out there and with each new album, Halsey seeks to prove them wrong. On Friday, Halsey dropped off their fourth album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and many are starting to consider this as her best work of art yet.

The new project features production from Trent Reznor if Nine Inch Nails, and as far as Halsey is concerned, this is their most personal album yet. Throughout the tracklist, Halsey provides some haunting vocals that fit perfectly with the vibe of the music. There is a lot of growth to be found here, and if you are a Halsey supporter, you can't help but be impressed by this effort.

Tracklist:

1. The Tradition

2. Bells in Santa Fe

3. Easier Than Lying

4. Lilith

5. Girl is a Gun

6. You asked for this

7. Darling

8. 1121

9. honey

10. Whispers

11. I am not a woman, I'm a god

12. The Lighthouse