Halsey is anything but afraid to show off her body. No stranger to grabbing attention by stripping off her clothes, the pop star came through once again with a shot of herself wearing absolutely nothing, sharing it to her social media pages.

Using the caption "it b like that...sometimes," Halsey looked stunning as she tore away layers of clothing to reveal her naked bod. Putting her tattoos on display, the 25-year-old went forward without looking back. Clearly, nobody can say anything to get under her skin.

Recently, the singer was featured on two songs from Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die. She even got a tattoo on her hand to commemorate the work she did with Juice.

"Juice was one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness," she said about the late rapper. "A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation. And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone. It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album. I cried the first time that I heard it. With all the love in my heart, #lljw."