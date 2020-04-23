With a limited number of people out and about, this was probably the most compassionate Earth Day we have had in decades. Considering the current climate of the world, there wasn't much reason for anybody to get out and contribute to years of environmental trauma that we're responsible for. Being subjected to our own homes, not many people ventured out in their gas-guzzling vehicles or had a chance to pollute the air otherwise, giving the planet a reason to smile on Earth Day.

Still, some people need a kick in the tush to realize the long-lasting effects of our environmental entitlement, and Halsey was there to provide that much, baring her backside to raise awareness for Earth Day.

Alerting her millions of followers that the day had come, pop star Halsey stood naked in a gorgeous body of water to capture everybody's attention and deliver an important message.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!!," started the 25-year-old on Instagram. "Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time. We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc. I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love."

Shout-out to Halsey and the people like her using their platforms to spread the word. We can all save the planet, as long as we actually try.