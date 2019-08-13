This past weekend brought about some major headlines regarding Miley Cyrus and her break from her now estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth. The break up was even more of a big deal since Miley was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter while they lounged on a yacht in Italy.

While Liam has shared just one statement on the matter, confirming the split and making it known that it's a "private matter," Miley has yet to respond herself. However, after one Twitter user chimed in on the breakup none other than Halsey (who identifies as bisexual) defended Miley regarding the matter. "#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied," a user who goes by @theTigerBob wrote.

The "Without Me" singer clapped back with some words of her own: "Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)"

Liam and Miley have been dating on and off since 2009. They first got engaged in 2012, called it off and then got married in December of 2018.