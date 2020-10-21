When it comes to hairstyles, ultra-cool girl Halsey has done it all— pixie cuts, waist-length extensions, multicolored locks, and now, she is returning to her former buzz cut glory. The singer uploaded a TikTok that features her wearing one of her signature wigs, only to take it off and reveal her freshly-shaved head. 

The video has since garnered over eight million views, with fans buzzing with excitement at the Grammy-award-winning singer’s new look. One fan exclaimed, “WE LOVE BALDSEY,” in the comments section, while another commended Halsey for her unfaltering boldness, writing, “WE LOVE CONFIDENCE.” 

After growing her hair out for several years, the “Without Me” singer decided it was time for a change. When a fan inquired as to whether Halsey made the chop for an acting role, Halsey explained, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”

Halsey secured a nomination for “Top Female Artist” for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which took place last week. The singer also found herself embroiled in a payola scandal involving independent radio promoter, Steve Zap, earlier this month, along with several other esteemed artists.

