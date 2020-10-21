When it comes to hairstyles, ultra-cool girl Halsey has done it all— pixie cuts, waist-length extensions, multicolored locks, and now, she is returning to her former buzz cut glory. The singer uploaded a TikTok that features her wearing one of her signature wigs, only to take it off and reveal her freshly-shaved head.

The video has since garnered over eight million views, with fans buzzing with excitement at the Grammy-award-winning singer’s new look. One fan exclaimed, “WE LOVE BALDSEY,” in the comments section, while another commended Halsey for her unfaltering boldness, writing, “WE LOVE CONFIDENCE.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

After growing her hair out for several years, the “Without Me” singer decided it was time for a change. When a fan inquired as to whether Halsey made the chop for an acting role, Halsey explained, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”

Halsey secured a nomination for “Top Female Artist” for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which took place last week. The singer also found herself embroiled in a payola scandal involving independent radio promoter, Steve Zap, earlier this month, along with several other esteemed artists.

