Another day, another fake feud put to rest by the person it's targeted. The Video Music Awards took place earlier this week in New Jersey and welcomed some of the most talked-about acts in pop culture with performances by Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello and more. For some reason, the Twitterverse has decided to go after Halsey, accusing her of being rude for being on her phone for a brief second during Shawn Mendes' set.



Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

"Halsey on her phone during Shawn's performance... she's the true definition of an American hero," one user wrote.

The "Eastside" singer has now responded to the flood of tweets, putting the false claims to rest. "Can everyone stop saying I was checking my phone during Shawn’s performance I was texting my mom to make sure she was ok in the audience!!!!!! (and also I was dancing!!!!)," she wrote.

In another tweet, Halsey sarcastically explained her love for award season since her two managers have seemingly been mistaken for her ex-boyfriends. "Award show season is really just *so fun* for me because apparently both my managers look like my ex boyfriend. lots of white dudes with black hair in suits happening. everyone relax," she shared.