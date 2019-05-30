This morning, we reported that Halsey had taken to Twitter and Instagram to share a picture of the broken toe she incurred whilst trying to "save a butterfly" in some mysterious jungle. Earlier, we said that there hadn't been news shared from the songstress as to her exact whereabouts, but we did speculate that she was probably vacationing somewhere with her rocker boyfriend, Yungblud.

Our speculations have been confirmed, as Halsey took to Instagram once more a couple of hours ago, to share a photo series of her vacation "somewhere quiet" with her boo. An adorable picture sees the English alternative rock musician looking lovingly at Halsey as he smokes a cigarette and the two play chess, with another - slightly more candid - picture showing Halsey playingly placing her feet on Blud's face. The latter picture sparked comments from users who wondered about her broken toe, forcing the "Nightmare" singer to edit her caption with: "edit: holy fuck relax this is from before I hurt my toe DETECTIVES."

It's unclear whether the hit-making duo are still on their quiet getaway or not, but it was probably a much-needed relaxation from their busy schedules, which the two have publically, mutually supported one another through.