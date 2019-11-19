If you weren't aware, Halsey and YungBlud are long over and the "Without Me" singer is now dating her former cyber crush, Evan Peters. When the news first broke, Halsey's fans were quick to do the deep dive and pull up her past tweets expressing her love for the actor. "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," she wrote in 2013.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now that they're seemingly doing great in their relationship, TMZ has sparked some rumours of pregnancy since Evan was spotted rubbing Halsey's tummy. It's to be noted that they were seen after grabbing a bite so the belly rub could very well have something to do with that.

Halsey did make it clear that there were no ill feelings towards her and ex Yungblud, writing in a since-deleted tweet that sometimes things just don't work out. "Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone fucked up," she wrote. "Sometimes. It just happens. Because life Is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on."

Before Hasley, Evan was engaged to actress Emma Roberts before ending things just a couple of months back.