After Halsey broke up with her British rocker last year, she and her cyber crush Evan Peters finally got together and debuted their relationship on Halloween, attending a party together. "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," Halsey wrote in 2013 way before she and Evan linked up. New reports now suggest that the couple is still going strong since they have officially moved into together.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Before Halsey, Evan dated actress Emma Roberts and apparently he “took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.” Now that they're together, Evan's friends approve and his "friends think they’re the perfect duo.”

In other Halsey news, the "Without Me" singer previously opened up about the paparazzi and how violent they're getting. "What's crazy to me, is if a guy camped outside your house and hid in a bush and took photos of you with a long lense camera every single day, without you knowing, you would be so creeped out and scared you would call the police and say you're being harassed," she wrote. "But when ur famous it's just like 'LOL U ASKED FOR THIS!!!!' Some FUCK SHIT."

Hopefully, they paparazzi cool off now that Evan is around.