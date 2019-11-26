The 2020 Grammy nominations came out last Wednesday and Halsey's name was absent from the list despite her dropping the biggest song of her career this year. Halsey and her fans were surprised to see that "Without Me", which spent two weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100, received no love from The Recording Academy. After Halsey's stans were up in arms on Twitter over the snub, she advised them that it's not worth their aggravation. "My fans, please do not waste your anger or frustration," she tweeted. "I see a lot of you are upset. Of course I'm sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You’re here. I'm here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and "Without Me" is still a super tight, record breaking song." Before sharing that, Halsey sent out this spicier, now-deleted tweet, "“I just woke up and the biggest song of my career wasn’t nominated either. Can u guys not take ur anger out on me for once or.”

Halsey being overlooked by the Grammys was compensated by "Without Me" winning 'Favorite Pop/Rock Song' at the American Music Awards last night. During her acceptance speech, she echoed the same sentiment that was in her tweet the other day: a Grammy isn't that valuable.

“I grew up watching shows like this and I would sit at home wide-eyed and watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits, like, stroll up the stairs to the stage and they would hold up these awards and they were usually gold-plated and shiny and weighted, these, like, metaphors, these trophies that were supposed to be some kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache-inducing work that they put into writing a song and bringing it to life. And to be honest with you, I really believed that fairy tale," the 25-year-old said.

After throwing this shade at the golden gramophone, Halsey expressed how grateful she was to have won a fan-voted award. She continued, “I believed these awards. When I was a kid, I used to believe that this award was the ultimate validating and that I’d come up here and laugh and cry and my fans at home would rejoice because we accomplished this thing together... But that’s okay because I’m up here right now and I am so thankful to the AMAs because they’re the largest fan-voted award show,” she said. And I’m thankful to the fans because they’re the people who really give a s–t about music and I’m thankful to the AMAs for giving those people a voice... You know I’m going to keep making music for them and for us. Sometimes you grow up and the stuff you believed in starts to lose its magic but music never does because real fans, real artists, and real stories keep that music alive. Thank you!”

In other AMA-related news, Post Malone's 'Best Rap Album' win incited quite the uproar on Twitter.