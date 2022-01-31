Paramount+ revealed the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Halo television series based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, during halftime of the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. New footage shows the series' protagonist, Master Chief, in action.

The clip kicks off with the Covenant attacking a village as the audience is introduced to Chief and his fellow spartans.



The new series stars Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor as Cortana, whom she also voices in the video game franchise.

Schreiber recently discussed the differences between the TV series and video game franchise with Entertainment Weekly.

"It takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it's a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There's going to be some new characters that are introduced, there's going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game," he told the outlet in December.

Halo will premiere on Paramount+ on March 24.

The new series comes after the release of Halo Infinite in 2021.

Check out the new trailer for Halo below.

