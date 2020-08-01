The Xbox Series X will be revolutionary. The system is set to be the most powerful console on the planet, with only PC players having a slight edge. Microsoft revealed some gameplay from their titan game series, Halo, on the new system last week. Now, Halo has dropped a groundbreaking announcement that will surely change things for many gamers. "Halo is for everyone," tweeted the official account for the game. "We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later!"

This is big for Xbox gamers. Much like the popular battle royale games Fortnite and Apex Legends, Halo Infinite will let anyone with the Gold service play for free. This will undoubtedly mean that multiplayer will be updated with new levels and weapons to keep gamers interested in playing. It will be interesting to see what will be included in the actual full price game release, since many people only play for online gaming anyway. Halo Infinite is expected to drop alongside the Xbox Series X this holiday season. The PlayStation 5 will also drop around the same time, setting up a console battle this Christmas. Which system will you be getting?