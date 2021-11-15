"Halo" is one of the biggest franchises in video game history and it continues to be the flagship exclusive for the Xbox consoles. The last "Halo" game to come out was "Halo 5: Guardians" on the Xbox One, although, in just a few weeks, fans will be getting "Halo: Infinite" on the Xbox Series X. This is set to be the most ambitious game in the series so far, and fans are excited to see what kind of new journey Master Chief will get to go on.

Today, Xbox celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special live stream, and at the end, it was announced that the "Halo: Infinite" multiplayer would be available for download as of today. The multiplayer is actually free-to-play, and the version dropping today is an updated beta version that everyone has access to.

Your progress from this beta will be carried over into the official launch of the game on December 8th, which is huge news for gamers. The playable flights from the past couple of months were incredibly fun to play, and it seems as though this new Beta will contain all of the maps and weapons that we can find at launch.

For those curious, you can watch the entire Xbox 20th anniversary live stream, below.