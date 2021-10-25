Halo is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming and if you're someone who prefers consoles - because you're not a nerd - then Halo is probably the reason why you're getting an Xbox. It is by far the best Xbox exclusive out there, and ever since the release of Halo 5 back in 2015, fans have been waiting patiently for a new title.

Over the last few years, 343 Industries has been teasing the release of Halo: Infinite which has gone through some frustrating delays. Despite this, the game had itself a very successful beta just a few weeks ago, and now, the game is getting a trailer for its campaign. This 6-minute video gives a rundown of what fans can expect once the game comes out on December 8th.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Halo by Xbox 360

As you can see, Brutes are back, much to the delight of Halo fans everywhere. There are some pretty interesting enemies and for the first time since Halo 2, it looks like we will see some form of boss battles. The game also boasts an open map, which is going to be a lot of fun for gamers to explore.

Overall, Halo: Infinite is looking like it could be a game of the year candidate, and we're sure Halo fans are eager to dive in come launch day. Let us know what you think of the trailer, in the comments below.