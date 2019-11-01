Technically, once the clock strikes midnight, Halloween is over. However, some live by the rule that the night doesn't end until you wake up the following day, and all across the U.S., there are costume parties still raging throughout the early morning hours. Because the haunting holiday fell on a Thursday this year, it seems as if lovers of Halloween celebrated for an extended period of time. We've seen some impressive looks from celebrities over the last week, so we thought we'd round up some of the most noteworthy costumes to celebrate All Hallow's Eve 2019.

There were a few famous faces who took advantage of the elongated Halloween celebration so they decided to sport more than one look, like Jhené Aiko who admitted the holiday was one of her favorites and Cardi B who turned up the sex appeal as both a nurse and Poison Ivy. Heidi Klum is a celebrity who takes Halloween very seriously and is unmatched every year. Papoose and Remy Ma has the same idea as Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, as both families donned Wizard of Oz apparel. Young M.A and her girlfriend were Beauty and the Beast, Kash Doll dressed up as Betty Boop, The Game's daughter Cali Dream decided to pay homage to her father, while Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie donned their best looks from Anchorman.

Check out more from Dave East, The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monae, Bobby Lytes, Khloé Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Kimbella, Teyana Taylor's daughter Junie, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kylie Jenner, Drake, Dwight Howard, Swizz Beatz, Jay Z, and many, many more.