Halle Berry remains so carefree these days that it's easy to forget that just years ago she was involved in a messy split with her then-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. The two share a daughter named Nahla together, and the youngster is the center of the $16,000 in child support payments the famous actress has been paying her ex monthly since 2014. Previously referring to the payments as "extortion," the 54-year-old beauty can take a sigh of relief based on recent reports that the payments have been cut in half to $8,000 monthly instead.



John Sciulli/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

According to the reports, the actress payments have been slashed in half to $8,000 rather than the original six-figure number. Last month, she took to Instagram to discuss the child support payments. The actress shared an image to her page of a quote reading, "Women don't owe you sh*t," penning in the caption, "& that's on mary had a little lamb."

The actress further wrote in the comments, “it takes great strength eryday to pay it. And BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion!” She continued, touching on the legality of legal battles, “I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

According to The Blast, the new court arrangement lowers the child support payments from $16,000 to $8,000 per month. The Oscar winner will also reportedly pay $85,000 in retroactive support, as well as continuing to front the bill for her daughter's private school tuition health insurance coverage.

According to Vanity Fair, the initial child support ruling was based on their 2014 incomes at the time. The actress reportedly, "made roughly $4.7 million in a nine-month period in 2012 compared to the $192,921 Aubry earned from October 2011 to October 2012.”



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

