Halle Berry is looking to play the role of her own attorney in her divorce case. The A-lister has reportedly filed a petition to represent herself in court for her upcoming divorce proceedings with ex Olivier Martinez.

The couple filed for divorce way back in October 2015, citing irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage. They share one son together, a 6-year old named Maceo. Berry and her ex confirmed the news of their separation in a joint statement at the time, explaining, ‎"We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Berry’s former attorney Marina Zakiyan Beck accepted the petition and signed off on the change July 30th, while the Catwoman actress herself signed the request a few weeks later on August 11th. Olivier will be represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wesser. Their lengthy divorce has been delayed over the years due to missing court appearances and formal custody agreements, but the change in counseling from the actress might signal that the divorce is in its final stages.

The 54-year-old actress recently voiced her support for Megan thee Stallion after the rapper confirmed she was shot by Tory Lanez last month. "Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS," Berry tweeted. "@theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen."

[via]