There was a time when the public knew everything about Halle Berry's love life. She's been married to sports player David Justice, singer Eric Benét, and actor Olivier Martinez. She dated model Gabriel Aubry for a number of years and has been romantically linked to Christopher Williams and was said to have dated Wesley Snipes, but in recent years, the actress has kept details of her personal life close to the chest.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Yet, she gave fans a stir recently when she shared a photo that suggested she has a significant other. The actress had everyone raising an eyebrow when she posted a photo of her legs alongside a man's with the enigmatic caption, "sunday,funday❤️." There was no follow up to even suggest who those second set of legs belonged to, but it made the masses speculate as to who could have stolen the beloved actress's heart.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of people who weren't happy to see that one of their favorite leading ladies was off of the market, but still, many look forward to seeing who could have possibly captured the attention of the Oscar-winning actress. Leave your guesses below.