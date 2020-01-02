Without looking up Halle Berry's birth year, it would be incredibly difficult to guess her age. Over the last few years, the world-renowned actress appears to have been aging in reverse, maintaining her perfect figure and continuing to drop jaws with her beautiful photos online. Berry is one of the women in Hollywood that simply defies age, looking much younger than her fifty-three-years. As she prepares the release of her self-directed film Bruised, the entertainer made sure to remind all of her fans that she experienced one of the best years of her life, enjoying the beginning of 2020 with a collage of her most popular pics on social media. When the ball dropped at midnight, she kicked off a new campaign the right way: by sharing a brand new photo of herself overlooking the ocean and wearing minimal clothing while doing so.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Halle Berry recognizes that her most-liked uploads of the previous year included several "thirst traps" so when it came time to start a new year, she went right back to what the people have been interacting most with. Showing off her curves in a towel, the actress went without a top as she looked out at the water, appreciating the beauty of nature and wondering what kind of opportunities await her in 2020. It looks like Berry -- and all of her fans -- are enjoying the beginning of the year.