Halle Berry has a lot of fans. $not and Juicy J dedicated a song to the actor, saying they wanted a woman who looked like her. Young M.A. could barely contain herself when Berry explained her "weird" turn-on to her.

Now Berry's shared a photo of herself at the beach in a bikini as she celebrates National Rosé Day (yes, it exists). "On cloud wine," she wrote in her caption, along with the tag "#nationalroseday." She wore a black swimsuit along with a sheer black coverup.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The photo shows Berry strolling leisurely through the sand and gazing out over the ocean. Her fans have been eating up the picture; it currently has almost 60,000 likes and the comments are filled with adoration.

Berry recently trolled the internet with a fake engagement photo with her current boyfriend Van Hunt. "Well... It's official," Berry had written, before yanking the rug out by adding in the next photo, "It's 2022!" She then boasted "the internet is no longer undefeated. #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday."

Hunt also explained that it was a joke, but was quick to say that his love for Berry was serious: "I'm just glad that we met... The opportunity to me is something that I never even dreamed was possible, to begin a relationship at 50, but it's going really, really well. That's all I can say." Berry has also called Hunt the love of her life, saying, "I know it’s true because of this. Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. Because I have failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like."

Check out Halle Berry's newest IG post below. Happy National Rosé Day.





