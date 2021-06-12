It was on June 7, 1991, when Spike Lee shared his classic film Jungle Fever. The movie starred Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra as the plot followed their characters' extramarital affair and interracial romance in New York City. There are other notable movie stars who were added to the film, but before they were household names, Samuel L. Jackson and Halle Berry also made appearances in Lee's celebrated tale.

Jackson and Berry had bit parts as Gator and Viv respectively; two crack-addicted young adults trying to score their next fix. In honor of Jungle Fever's 30th anniversary, Berry paid tribute to her first movie role by sharing a throwback photo on social media.

"Wow, this week marks the 30th anniversary of 'Jungle Fever'," she wrote in a caption. "Crack hoe Viv was my very first movie role and one of my absolute favorite roles to this day. Thank You @officialspikelee for giving me this opportunity and for believing in me...LOOK AT THE HAIR!" The actress's comment section lit up with responses, including one from her beau, Van Hunt.

"All u need issa guitar, Bb. this is SO punkfunk. i wantchu n my band," Hunt added. Check out Halle Berry's post, as well as a brief clip of her appearance in Jungle Fever, below.