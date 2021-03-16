It isn't often that Halle Berry shares pictures of her children. The superstar and icon has kept her kids out of the limelight, for the most part, allowing them to live a less hectic life. In fact, many people don't even know what Berry's kids look like. Well, on Berry's daughter's birthday, the actress made sure to give the world a glimpse of her baby.

No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that, " wrote Berry as the caption to an Instagram post for her daughter. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo ð."

Nahla's father is model Gabriel Aubry, Berry's ex. She has always strived to keep her kids out of the spotlight, even if her job thrusts her into it. She once lobbied to get an anti-paparazzi bill passed in California when it came to children.

Berry has had nothing but amazing things to say about motherhood. “It’s wildly affected my life. I haven’t worked as much since I had my daughter,” she told Hello! magazine in 2012. “I have another priority and she’s it. But I do want to send her the clear message that working is important and doing something that you love â that validates you, or makes you feel you are giving yourself to the world â is really important, so I will keep working.”

