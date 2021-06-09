Halle Berry is widely regarded as being one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The actress and former pageant queen has become known for her unparalleled beauty, part of the reason why she's now a household name.

Of course, as many of Hollywood's most beautiful women, its customer for a few rappers to a shoutout appreciating her gorgeous visage. With more than 20 hip-hop songs mentioning the Cleveland native, she holds the title of every rapper's fantasy woman by a landslide. As for what she thinks when she hears her name-dropped by rappers, she dished to social media users that she's flattered by the shoutouts.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer

"I wonder how Halle Berry feels about being mentioned in damn near every rap song," tweeted a user. In response, the Oscar-winning actress quote retweeted it letting folks know, "I love it!"

Among all of the moments the Hollywood starlet has been namedropped, here are some highlights:

Kanye West on "The New Workout Plan" hilariously rhymes, "What's scary to me is/Henny makes girls look like/Halle Berry to me."

50 Cent spits on his 2005 track "What If," “Man what if Halle Berry was my next baby moms/Sh-t I get that child support up with no problem”

Hurricane Chris released the iconic track, "Halle Berry (She Fine's)" back in 2009 dedicated to recognizing her beauty.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame raps on "Round Of Applause, “That girl look like Halle Berry when I’m on no means/When I hit the scene girls yelling and they scream."

On "F*ckin Problems," Kendrick Lamar spits on his verse, “Halle Berry, hallelujah/Holla back I’ll do ya, beast." He revisits her again on 2013's "Money Trees," this time around rhyming, “It go Halle Berry or hallelujah/Pick your poison tell me what you doing."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Of course, these are just a few of the many Halle name-drops. Which one is your favorite? Let us know down in the comments.