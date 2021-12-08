Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I started 30 years ago,” she said, “there were no rooms like this. I was only one of the few black people in the room searching to find my value.” She further explained how 30 years later, she is still here, not only as an actress, but a director.

She expressed how grateful she is for what she's accomplished this year. Aside from directing her first movie, she also found “the love of her life.” Berry explained, “I know it’s true because of this. Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. Because I have failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like.”

She went on to thank her partner, Hunt, for always supporting her and making her complete. “I’ve never had that,” she stated, “Someone who just lifted me higher and made me more of myself.”

The couple confirmed their relationship back in September of 2020. Berry posted a picture of herself wearing a shirt with Van Hunt’s name on it, the caption saying, “now ya know…”

Since then, the two have been seen numerous times at events and hugged up in several Instagram posts.





