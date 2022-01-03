Halle Berry trolled her followers on Instagram, over the weekend, by tricking them into thinking she had gotten married to her boyfriend Van Hunt. In reality, Berry says the post was just a celebration of the new year.

“Well… IT’S OFFICIAL,” Berry captioned a romantic photo of herself and Hunt, before adding in the next picture, "It's 2022!"

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Octavia Spencer, and more all congratulated the legendary actress in the comments section.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Berry clarified that she was joking in a follow-up post.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” she explained. “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts!”

She joked: “Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated. #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday.”

Questlove commented several angry face emojis under the admission.

Despite the fake-out, marrying Hunt wouldn't be the first time Berry has tied the knot. She's previously been married to former Atlanta Brave David Justice from 1993 to 1997, singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020.

Check out Berry's new Instagram posts below.









