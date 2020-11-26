Much has been said about Halle Berry's sex life lately. The actress seemed to be minding her business when her name was brought up on a recent episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails with Queens as the all-women panel of hosts discussed the bedroom exploits of famous women. Then, Claudia Jordan asked LisaRaye McCoy about rumors that Halle was bad in bed. "That's what they said. That's what I read. That's what I've heard. That's what they say," said McCoy.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The following day, after being criticized on social media, LisaRaye returned to the show to clarify that she doesn't know anything for a fact and those were just rumors that were perpetuated while Halle Berry was filming sex scenes for her Oscar-winning performance in the 2002 film Monster's Ball. "I don't have a problem with Halle. I love Halle. Halle is breaking barriers for all of us, you know what I mean. So, that is absolutely a no-no," said LisaRaye. "However, I absolutely heard that."

Halle, who is dating musician Van Hunt, caught wind of our article and dropped off a note for LisaRaye over on Twitter letting her know who she needs to talk to if she has any further questions. "Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know." She ended with a crying laughing emoji. Check out the post below.



Twitter