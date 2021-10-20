Halle Berry is feeling lucky in love. After years in rocky romances, the 55-year-old has found her perfect match – or that’s what she told Entertainment Tonight, anyway. Last September, the Catwoman actress confirmed her relationship with “Down Here in Hell” singer, Van Hunt.

“It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up,” Berry gushed during Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood event last night.

The mother of two first broke the news via Instagram, posting a photo in her beau’s merch, captioned, “now ya know…” Hunt then posted the same picture to his page, with his caption reading, “there you go…”

As Page Six points out, the pair have often been heard singing one another’s praises. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” the 51-year-old hitmaker said earlier this year. “I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

In her racy, pantsless birthday shoutout to Hunt, Berry didn’t hesitate to pour her heart out when she wrote, “a real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer.”

Berry has two children from past relationships – 13-year-old Nahla, who she shares with Gabriel Aubrey, and 7-year-old Maceo, who she shares with Olivier Martinez. Before her current boyfriend, the actress was also married to David Justice and Eric Benet. Hunt, on the other hand, has just one child; an 18-year-old from one of his prior relationships.

See some of the couple’s sweetest social media moments below.

